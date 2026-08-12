Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Tosses six scoreless in no-decision

Pallante did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 2-0 win against the Phillies, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out two over six innings.

Pallante went toe-to-toe with Cristopher Sanchez, working around some shaky control and inducing three key double plays. The 27-year-old has logged three quality starts in five outings since the All-Star break, yielding just six total earned runs in that span. He'll take a 3.46 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 92:40 K across 130 frames this season into a road matchup with the Reds next week.