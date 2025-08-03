Pallante (6-8) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Padres.

Pallante posted seven innings of one-hit ball in his last start, but he wasn't able to replicate it Sunday. It was a decent outing, aside from the two-run home run Jake Cronenworth hit in the fourth inning to open the scoring. Pallante is now at a 4.57 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 80:40 K:BB through 122 innings over 22 starts this season. He's tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Cubs.