Kittredge (1-4) allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and a walk while striking out two over 1.1 innings to take the extra-inning loss Wednesday versus the Pirates.

Kittredge pitched the ninth inning, but he stumbled when tasked with working the 10th. He walked Andrew McCutchen, and then JoJo Romero gave up back-to-back RBI singles, sticking two runs on Kittredge's line in the walk-off loss. Over his last 10.2 innings, Kittredge has been tagged for nine runs (six earned) while posting a 7:4 K:BB. The rough patch hasn't cost him a high-leverage role, but it's made him a little more difficult to trust. For the year, he has a 3.35 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB with a save, 24 holds and four blown saves through 37.2 innings.