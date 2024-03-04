Kittredge has allowed one walk and struck out one over two scoreless and hitless innings in two Grapefruit League appearances.

Kittredge is looking to put the last two years behind him, as injuries have limited him to 31.2 innings in that span. He has 15 saves and 12 holds to his name over parts of seven major-league campaigns, but he's topped 50 innings just once. Kittredge figures to be in the high-leverage mix this season, though Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos are the top incumbent closing options for the Cardinals.