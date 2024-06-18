Kittredge (1-3) allowed two unearned runs on one hit over two innings, earning the win over the Marlins on Monday.

Kittredge allowed a run in each of the 11th and 12th innings, but the Cardinals were able to establish a two-run lead in the 12th. Through 10 innings in June, Kittredge has allowed six runs (four earned) with an 8:3 K:BB. The right-hander is at a 3.27 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB with one save, 19 holds and four blown saves through 33 innings in a high-leverage role this season.