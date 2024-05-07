Kittredge (0-1) allowed one run on one hit over one inning, taking the loss Monday versus the Mets. He did not strike out or walk a batter.

Kittredge was charged with a run for the first time since April 6, though he took a blown save in his last outing Saturday for allowing an inherited runner to score. The scoreless streak spanned 10.1 innings. Even with the recent slip-ups, Kittredge is boasting a 1.20 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB over 15 innings this season while adding 10 holds. The right-hander has emerged as a key high-leverage option for the Cardinals, though Ryan Helsley is firmly entrenched as the closer this year.