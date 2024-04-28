Kittredge allowed a hit and struck out one without walking a batter in a scoreless inning to earn his 10th hold of the season in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Mets.

Kittredge has been excellent in a high-leverage role for the Cardinals. He's been scored on just once in 13 appearances, posting a 0.75 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB through 12 innings. Manager Oliver Marmol has gone with more clearly defined roles in the bullpen this year than in previous seasons, and Kittredge has slotted in as a strong setup man in his first year with the team.