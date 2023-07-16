Knizner (groin) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start Sunday's game against the Nationals, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals will roll with three catchers for the time being, as Ivan Herrera remains on the roster despite Knizner's return. Knizner has popped a career-high five home runs but even so his performance has graded out as replacement level across 35 games so far this season. He has negative fWAR for his career.