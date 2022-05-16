Knizner went 1-for-1 with a hit-by-pitch and three RBI in Sunday's 15-6 win over the Giants.

Knizner hit a two-run single in the sixth inning when he pinch hit for Yadier Molina, then got plunked with the bases loaded in the seventh. Over his last three games, Knizner is 3-for-6, a vast improvement after he started May just 2-for-16 in his first six contests. Overall, the catcher is slashing a reasonable .245/.362/.367 with a home run, nine RBI, three runs scored and three doubles in 58 plate appearances.