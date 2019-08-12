Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Assigned to Triple-A
The Cardinals optioned Knizner to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
St. Louis didn't have a need for Knizner as a third catcher with the team bringing back top backstop Yadier Molina (thumb) from the 10-day injured list. During his month-long stint with the big club, Knizner appeared in 11 games, going 8-for-35 (.229 average) with a home run and four RBI.
