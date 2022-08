Knizner is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

With Yadier Molina (knee) back from the 10-day injured list and stepping into the lineup Tuesday, Knizner is expected to serve as St. Louis' No. 2 backstop moving forward. Knizner finally started to find a rhythm at the plate in July with a .280/.345/.320 slash line on the month, but he's still holding down a poor .575 OPS over 194 plate appearances on the season.