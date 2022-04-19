Knizner will retreat to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

While top backstop Yadier Molina recently dealt with general soreness, Knizner picked up three consecutive starts behind the plate over the weekend in Milwaukee and went a collective 4-for-12 with two RBI. Though Molina is back in action for Tuesday's series opener, manager Oliver Marmol suggested Sunday that the veteran catcher will likely split time with Knizner until Molina's soreness completely subsides, according to John Denton of MLB.com. Knizner thus looks like he could be in line for up to three starts this week, but expect his playing time to taper off thereafter.