Knizner was moved up to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, Rob Rains of Stlsportspage.com reports.

Knizner will take the next step in his professional career after beginning the 2018 season hitting .333/.412/.467 with 18 RBI in 27 games for Double-A Springfield. Though he has played well enough to deserve this promotion, the move occurred due to the limited catching availability in the Cardinals' organization at the present time. With Yadier Molina (groin) and Carson Kelly (hamstring) on the DL, Francisco Pena and Steve Baron are both on the major-league roster, so Knizner will man the backstop for Memphis moving forward.