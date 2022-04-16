Knizner went 3-for-5 with two RBI in a 10-1 win Friday in Milwaukee.
In his second start of the season, Knizner had a two-run single in the four-run first inning and added two more singles later in the game. After compiling just 20 RBI in 89 games in his first three big-league seasons, the 27-year-old has picked up five RBI in his first two contests of 2022. While he hasn't yet consistently hit well in the majors, he does have a career .303/.369/.461 in the minor leagues.
More News
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Slugs homer in win•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Picks up first start•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: May play more frequently•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Filling in for hurting Molina•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Smacks first home run•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: On base four times in win•