Knizner went 3-for-5 with two RBI in a 10-1 win Friday in Milwaukee.

In his second start of the season, Knizner had a two-run single in the four-run first inning and added two more singles later in the game. After compiling just 20 RBI in 89 games in his first three big-league seasons, the 27-year-old has picked up five RBI in his first two contests of 2022. While he hasn't yet consistently hit well in the majors, he does have a career .303/.369/.461 in the minor leagues.

