Knizner went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 11-7 win over the Diamondbacks.

Knizner put the Cardinals ahead with an RBI single in the seventh inning, then added a two-run homer an inning later. The backup catcher has gone 3-for-14 with five RBI and three runs scored over four games since he returned from a groin injury July 16. Ivan Herrera is back with Triple-A Memphis, but Knizner is still likely to be limited to one or two games a week behind Willson Contreras. For the season, Knizner has a .226/.250/.419 slash line with a career-high six homers, 20 RBI, 19 runs scored and a stolen base through 129 plate appearances.