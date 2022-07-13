Knizner went 3-for-4 with three RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Dodgers.

Knizner hit RBI singles in the second, fourth and eighth innings, with the last of those three knocks providing the margin of victory. The catcher hadn't posted a multi-hit game since May 22, and this was his second three-hit effort of the season. He's gone 5-for-21 (.238) in July and owns a .197/.288/.246 slash line with a home run, 16 RBI, 10 runs scored and four doubles in 55 contests overall.