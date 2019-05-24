Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Enjoying solid season at Memphis
Knizner, RotoWire's No. 4-ranked prospect in the Cardinals organization, is slashing .298/.360/.484 with 13 extra-base hits (eight doubles, five home runs), 17 RBI, eight walks, a stolen base and 20 runs across 136 plate appearances at Triple-A Memphis.
Knizner is proving that his initial success against Triple-A arms over a 17-game sample in 2018 was no fluke, as he's squared up on the ball consistently throughout a more extensive 2019 tenure at Memphis. The 24-year-old has been on the fast track through the Cardinals organization since his Rookie League debut in 2016, acquitting himself well at every stop. The seemingly ageless Yadier Molina and fellow veteran Matt Wieters currently hold down the catcher spots at the big-league level, but Knizner, who already saw one potential obstacle in Carson Kelly traded this past offseason, will continue getting further seasoning with the Redbirds until his number is called.
