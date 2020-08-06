Knizner will be Matt Wieters' primary backup at catcher while Yadier Molina (illness) remains out of action.
Knizner did not see any action over the first five games of the season and has primarily been serving as a bullpen catcher. He'll now ascend to the job of primary backup for the time being, which should afford him some opportunities behind the dish in coming games.
