Knizner will start at catcher and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Pirates.

Knizner will start for the fifth time in six games while Yadier Molina continues to nurse an unspecified injury. With Molina missing time of late, Knizner hasn't been able to capitalize on the added opportunities afforded to him. He's gone hitless with six strikeouts in 16 at-bats over his last five starts.