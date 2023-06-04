Knizner went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Pirates.
Knizner provided the Cardinals' lone run with a seventh-inning blast off Pirates starter Rich Hill. While playing time is once again scarce for Knizner, he's homered in each of his last two games and hit safely in four of his last five contests. He's at a .232/.259/.476 slash line with five homers, 12 RBI, 12 runs scored and a stolen base over 86 plate appearances -- solid numbers for a backup catcher.
