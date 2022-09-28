Knizner went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Brewers.
Knizner connected for a two-run shot off Brent Suter in the top of the fourth frame, extending the Cardinals' lead to 4-0. The homer was his third of the season and first since Aug. 27. Since the beginning of September, Knizner has gone 2-for-36 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored while striking out 10 times.
More News
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Homers in Saturday's win•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Returns to No. 2 role•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Scores thrice Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Back in No. 2 role•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: On bench for series finale•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Riding pine Friday•