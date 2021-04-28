Knizner, who's set to serve as the primary catcher for the time being with Yadier Molina (foot) on the injured list, went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Phillies on Tuesday.

Knizner started both weekend games against the Reds in Molina's stead and provided similarly encouraging results, going 2-for-7 with a double and an RBI in that pair of games. Tuesday's multi-hit effort, his first of the season, pushed his slash to an impressive .304/.360/.391 across his first 25 plate appearances, and with Molina down at least the next 10 days, Knizner should be in for his most extensive big-league starting opportunity yet.