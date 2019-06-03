Knizer went 0-for-3 in a win over the Cubs on Sunday, his first major-league game.

The young backstop was called up from Triple-A Memphis on Friday following Yadier Molina's placement on the injured list due to a thumb injury. The rookie had been enjoying a solid season with the Redbirds prior to his callup, and although his debut didn't yield his first big-league hit, Knizer did earn strong reviews for his work as Adam Wainwright's battery mate, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. "[Knizner] worked really well with Adam, was prepared, was able to take that preparation to slow the game down and did a fantastic job," manager Mike Shildt said. "I figured he was going to get a shutout and walk by Yadi and [Matt Wieters] like, 'Really?' But no, he did a great job."