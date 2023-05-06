Knizner went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Tigers.
Knizner got the Cardinals on the board in the third inning with his solo shot, which was his first homer and fifth hit of the season. He's supplied his two RBI over his last two games, and he's also added three runs scored while hitting .156 across 35 plate appearances. With Willson Contreras getting most of the starts behind the dish, it's tough to see Knizner getting consistent playing time.
More News
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Will open as backup catcher•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Not assured of backup job•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Reaches deal with St. Louis•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Homers in second straight game•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Goes deep in victory•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Homers in Saturday's win•