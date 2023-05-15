Knizner went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Red Sox.

Knizner got a short run as the Cardinals' primary catcher over the last week, and he went 7-for-26 (.269) with a homer, four doubles, four RBI and five runs scored over the last seven games. Willson Contreras is expected to resume catching duties Monday, so Knizner's playing time is likely to drop off a bit again. The veteran backup has a .213/.238/.377 slash line with two homers, six RBI, eight runs scored and four doubles through 64 plate appearances this year.