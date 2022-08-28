Knizner went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a hit-by-pitch in Saturday's 6-5 win over Atlanta.
Knizner has hit safely in five straight games, going 7-for-16 (.438) with a homer, three RBI, eight runs scored and a pair of doubles in that short but productive stretch. He accounted for the Cardinals' first two runs in this contest. The catcher has alternated starts with Yadier Molina over the last six games, which suggests Knizner may be forcing his way into a timeshare. He has a .231/.329/.302 slash line with two homers, 22 RBI, 23 runs scored and eight doubles through 229 plate appearances this year.