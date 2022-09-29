Knizner went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss against the Brewers.
Knizner led off the seventh inning with a homer off righty reliever Matt Bush to cut the Cardinals' deficit to one. The catcher's last 14 games have been abysmal at the plate as he's recorded a .098 average and .268 slugging percentage over 41 at-bats. After an 0-for-19 stretch over five games, the 27-year-old has homered in back-to-back contests.
More News
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Goes deep in victory•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Homers in Saturday's win•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Returns to No. 2 role•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Scores thrice Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Back in No. 2 role•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: On bench for series finale•