Knizner went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Thursday's loss to the Cubs.

After replacing Willson Contreras (head) in the first inning, Knizner provided a lone bright spot for St. Louis in a lopsided 10-3 loss, driving in all three runs with a pair of homers. The 28-year-old catcher has three home runs in his last two games, giving him a career high of eight for the season. He's now slashing .234/.258/.469 with 23 RBI and 21 runs scored across 133 plate appearances this year. Contreras is expected to be ready to rejoin the Cardinals lineup Friday, though Knizner has certainly made a case for an expanded role.