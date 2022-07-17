Knizner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
He'll get a breather for the day game, paving the way for Austin Romine to get a turn behind the dish. Knizner appears to have re-established himself as St. Louis' top backstop in the absence of the injured Yadier Molina (knee) after going 7-for-15 with five RBI while starting at catcher in five of the Cardinals' previous six contests.
