Knizner is in line to serve as the Cardinals' primary catcher in the near future since Yadier Molina (knee) will be placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old started in six of the last nine games since Molina was dealing with persistent knee soreness, and Knizner went 1-for-18 with a walk and four strikeouts during that time. Molina doesn't yet have a timetable to return, and Knizner will likely see most of the at-bats during the veteran's IL stint. However, the Cardinals will call up prospect Ivan Herrera on Friday, and he'll likely compete for playing time in the big leagues if Knizner continues to struggle at the plate.