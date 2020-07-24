Knizner was named to the Cardinals' Opening Day roster on Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The promising backstop showed enough in summer camp to finish making his case for a spot that could see him fill a few different roles. Knizner will be available off the bench, as an occasional spot starter in place of the aging top duo of Yadier Molina and Matt Wieters and as a bullpen catcher whenever needed. The Cardinals were intent on allowing Knizner to continue his development in a year without minor-league baseball, with president of baseball operations confirming that was one of the team's priorities.