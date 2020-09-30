The Cardinals added Knizner to their 28-man roster Wednesday ahead of the team's wild-card series with the Padres, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Knizner is slated to serve as the Cardinals' No. 3 catcher behind Yadier Molina and Matt Wieters during the three-game series. The 25-year-old appeared in eight games during the regular season, going 4-for-16 with four RBI.
