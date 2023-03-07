Cardinals manager Oli Marmol noted Tuesday that Knizner is not assured of the team's backup catcher role, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Knizner served as the primary understudy to Yadier Molina over the last two seasons, but he holds just a .204/.292/.288 career batting line in 553 plate appearances at the major-league level. Tres Barrera has impressed the Cardinals' coaches and pitchers this spring, per Denton, and might emerge as the No. 2 option behind Willson Contreras.