Knizner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Knizner started five of the past six contests and will receive Sunday off after going 1-for-12 during that span. Ivan Herrera will work behind the dish in the series finale versus Chicago.
