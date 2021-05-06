Knizner is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
Knizer started Game 1 and will head to the bench after going 0-for-3 with a strikeout. Ali Sanchez will take over behind the plate in the nightcap for the Cardinals.
