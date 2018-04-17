Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Off to strong start
Knizner is 11-for-29 (.379) with six RBI, four extra-base hits, three walks and three strikeouts at Double-A Springfield.
The 22-year-old is building off a stellar season from last year, where he slashed .324/.371/.462 across 51 games at Double-A Springfield. Knizner has actually decreased his strikeout rate this year (13.4 percent to 10.3 percent) while dramatically increasing his ISO power (.138 to .231). Knizner has also looked solid behind the plate, which is the main area where he is said to lag behind Carson Kelly. If he keeps hitting this well, Knizner will rise fast through the rest of the Cardinals' system, and he could surpass Kelly as the heir apparent to Yadier Molina.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...