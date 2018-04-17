Knizner is 11-for-29 (.379) with six RBI, four extra-base hits, three walks and three strikeouts at Double-A Springfield.

The 22-year-old is building off a stellar season from last year, where he slashed .324/.371/.462 across 51 games at Double-A Springfield. Knizner has actually decreased his strikeout rate this year (13.4 percent to 10.3 percent) while dramatically increasing his ISO power (.138 to .231). Knizner has also looked solid behind the plate, which is the main area where he is said to lag behind Carson Kelly. If he keeps hitting this well, Knizner will rise fast through the rest of the Cardinals' system, and he could surpass Kelly as the heir apparent to Yadier Molina.