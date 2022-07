Knizner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Knizner will get a much-needed breather after he started behind the plate in each of the past six games. Austin Romine will relieve Knizner of catching duties in the series finale, but both players are likely to settle into reserve roles as soon as Tuesday, when No. 1 backstop Yadier Molina (knee) is expected to be activated from the injured list.