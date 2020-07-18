Knizner has made a strong case to serve as a bat off the bench and potential third catcher during the regular season, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

As part of MLB's unique 2020 format, teams will be allowed to take a three-man taxi squad on road trips, and one of those players must be a catcher. That opens up an opportunity for Knizner, who Rogers points out could also be available for home games in a pinch-hit capacity or in-game replacement and as a bullpen catcher to warm up relievers. Additionally, the advanced age of Yadier Molina and Matt Wieters, the two backstops ahead of him on the depth chart, could also help lead to the occasional spot start for Knizner, who slashed .226/.293/.377 during his first taste of big-league action last season but also put together an impressive body of work as a hitter during his six minor-league stops.