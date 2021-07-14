Knizner wrapped up the first half of the season with a .178/.267/.222 slash line, four doubles, two RBI, nine walks and 11 runs across 101 plate appearances over 36 games.

Heading into the season, the company line was that ageless backstop Yadier Molina would finally begin to cut down on his typically voluminous workload to a degree, which would lead to more consistent opportunities for Knizner. While he has already doubled up on his previous career high of 18 games, it's worth noting at least 14 of his appearances thus far have been a direct result of Molina's injury-related absences, and Knizner finished the first half logging only two starts from June 22 onward. However, Molina did skip the All-Star Game to rest a nagging foot injury, so there may be opportunities for Knizner to draw some starts early in the second half.