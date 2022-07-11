Knizner will start at catcher and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Phillies.
Though Knizner sat three times during a four-game stretch last week, he appears to have taken back the Cardinals' primary catcher role from Austin Romine. Knizner will be included in the lineup for the third time in four contests despite having produced an .096 batting average dating back to the start of June.
