Knizner is preparing for the possibility of filling a variety of roles this coming season and has reported to spring training with a holistically impressive mindset, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. "Kiz has really done a nice job," manager Mike Shildt said. "He's off to a good start to camp, he's in a good place physically and mentally."

The 26-year-old doesn't quite know whether he'll open the season back in the minors or as Yadier Molina's backup, but he dove into film study of late-inning game situations this offseason in an attempt to be better prepared for whatever comes his way. Knizner has also stepped up his immersion into scouting reports and has already familiarized himself with the Cardinals' first two scheduled opponents of the regular season, the Reds and Marlins. There's more talk than in previous springs of Molina operating in a legitimate timeshare behind the dish as the club prepares for an eventual future that doesn't include the 38-year-old backstop, and Knizner, with his 26 games of big-league experience and familiarity with the pitching staff, seems much more prepared to step in occasionally for Molina than offseason additions Ali Sanchez and Tyler Heineman.