Knizner went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday.
The reserve backstop drew only his second start in the last 15 games and was one of the few bright spots for the Cardinals. Knizner has now reached safely in four of the eight appearances he's logged during his last two starts, but his opportunities are expected to continue to be sporadic as long as Yadier Molina is healthy.
