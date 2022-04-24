Knizner went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a walk in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Reds.

Knizner has recorded multiple hits in two of his six games this season. The 27-year-old catcher opened the scoring with an RBI single in the second inning. He also scored on a Paul Goldschmidt double in the sixth inning after getting aboard with a double of his own. Knizner has started consecutive games as Yadier Molina continues to deal with some general soreness. Knizner owns a .318/.375/.545 slash line with six RBI, two runs scored, a home run and a pair of doubles through 24 plate appearances this season.