Knizner is 1-for-7 with a double over his first two games since being recalled from Triple-A Memphis on July 11.

The two-bagger came during Wednesday's win over the Pirates and served as his first major-league hit. The 24-year-old backstop's latest promotion is the byproduct of Yadier Molina's thumb injury. Knizner projects to continue splitting time with Matt Wieters in a same-handed platoon while Molina remains sidelined.