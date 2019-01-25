Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Receives invite to big-league camp
Knizner was extended an invitation to the Cardinals' major-league spring training, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
This isn't much of a surprise after Knizner tore it up at Triple-A Memphis with a .315/.383/.407 slash line. The 23-year-old is now the clear heir apparent to veteran Yadier Molina after Carson Kelly was traded to Arizona in December as part of the package to acquire Paul Goldschmidt. There's no guarantee Knizner will see much time in the majors this season given Molina's track record, but he could see some opportunities should any injuries crop up for the veteran.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reaction: Pollock joins Dodgers
A.J. Pollock signed with the Dodgers Thursday, a rare moment of activity in a slow offseason....
-
Managing ERA
There's a wide range of ERAs each year in Rotisserie leagues, but there are steps you can take...
-
Finding runs in Roto
Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...
-
Watch your WHIP
Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Finding RBI steals in Roto
RBI are as much about opportunity as anything. Heath Cummings looks at players with great opportunities...