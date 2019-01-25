Knizner was extended an invitation to the Cardinals' major-league spring training, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.

This isn't much of a surprise after Knizner tore it up at Triple-A Memphis with a .315/.383/.407 slash line. The 23-year-old is now the clear heir apparent to veteran Yadier Molina after Carson Kelly was traded to Arizona in December as part of the package to acquire Paul Goldschmidt. There's no guarantee Knizner will see much time in the majors this season given Molina's track record, but he could see some opportunities should any injuries crop up for the veteran.

