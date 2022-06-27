Knizner isn't starting Monday against Miami, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Knizner went 0-for-7 with two strikeouts over his last three games and will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. Ivan Herrera is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
More News
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: In line to serve as primary catcher•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Filling in for Molina again•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Returns to backup role•