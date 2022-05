Knizner is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Milwaukee, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Knizner started the past three games with Yadier Molina (personal) on the bereavement list, but Molina is back with the team for Thursday's contest. Knizner has a solid .269/.364/.358 slash line for a backup catcher and should continue to see semi-regular playing time behind Molina.