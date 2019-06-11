Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Returns to minor leagues
Knizner was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.
Knizner went 0-for-7 over two games, so he'll return to the minor leagues still in search of his first big-league hit. Yadier Molina (thumb) was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move.
