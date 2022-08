Knizner will return to the bench for Monday's game against the Cubs, Bally Sports Midwest reports.

With Yadier Molina (personal) coming off the restricted list Monday and stepping back in as the Cardinals' No. 1 catcher, Knizner's brief run atop the depth chart comes to an end. Knizner was behind the plate for both of the Cardinals' final two games of the weekend series in Arizona and went 3-for-7 with a double, two walks and four runs.