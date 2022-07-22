Knizner isn't starting Friday against the Reds, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Knizner drew starts in five of the last six games and went 7-for-15 with a double, five RBI and a run. Austin Romine is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
